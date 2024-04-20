RPM Fusion provides software that the Fedora Project or Red Hat doesn't want to ship. That software is provided as precompiled RPMs for all current Fedora versions and current Red Hat Enterprise Linux or clones versions; you can use the RPM Fusion repositories with tools like yum and PackageKit.
RPM Fusion is a merger of Dribble, Freshrpms, and Livna; our goal is to simplify end-user experience by grouping as much add-on software as possible in a single location. Also see our FoundingPrinciples.
For users
Enable RPM Fusion on your system and verifying RPM Fusion's signing keys
You can get support for RPM Fusion in IRC (#rpmfusion on Libera.Chat) or mailing lists (rpmfusion-users). Several users are on fedoraforum.org also.
For packagers
Browse available packages
The RPM Fusion repositories can be browsed directly to see what's in them. Indexes of each repository are made using RepoView.
Distribution
Version
Repository
Free
Nonfree
Fedora
rawhide
devel
tainted
40
release
updates
updates-testing
tainted
39
release
updates
updates-testing
tainted
38
release
updates
updates-testing
tainted
EL
9
updates
updates-testing
tainted
8
updates
updates-testing
tainted
7
updates
updates-testing
tainted
Note: The table only lists the packages for active releases -- packages for EOLed releases are still
on the servers or inhttps://rhlx01.hs-esslingen.de/Mirrors/archive.rpmfusion.org/, but not referred here.
/!\Note: With Fedora 26 and later, aarch64, ppc64 and ppc64le architectures are also available.
release:
37
release
source / x86_64 / aarch64 / ppc64le
source / x86_64 / aarch64 / ppc64le
updates
source / x86_64 / aarch64 / ppc64le
source / x86_64 / aarch64 /ppc64le
updates-testing
source/ x86_64 / aarch64 / ppc64le
source / x86_64 / aarch64 / ppc64le
tainted
source / x86_64 / aarch64 / ppc64le
source / x86_64 / aarch64 / ppc64le
Branched
40
branched
source / x86_64 / aarch64 / ppc64le
source / x86_64 / aarch64 / ppc64le
updates-testing
source/ x86_64 / aarch64 / ppc64le
source / x86_64 / aarch64 / ppc64le